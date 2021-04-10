“Until Help Arrives” Program teaches Arlington residents life-saving emergency skills

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – How many of us can say we know how to properly apply a tourniquet? It’s a crucial, life-saving skill that we all may need to use one day, but many don’t know how to use one.

Enter Until Help Arrives (UHA) and Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The one hour training course was created by Dr. Reed Smith, the Medical Director of Arlington County.

On April 10, roughly 20 Arlington residents gathered for an in-person class to learn life-saving skills through the free program.

“Until Help Arrives provides people with a set of skills that they wouldn’t normally get in CPR and first aid. It’s techniques and skills that people don’t get in those other two types of medical intervention classes,” said Catherine Sprouse, UHA Task Force Leader.

Participants learn crucial survival skills, such as improvised tourniquet application, wound packing and breathing interventions.

“The first responders take a few minutes to get to the scene, so if we are in that situation, we should be able to provide some basic first aid,” said Lucía Cortés, Engagement Liaison for the Arlington County Dept. of Public Safety Communications & Emergency Management.

The course was created to apply rational solutions to unthinkable situations.

“A person could be in a car accident and have a gaping wound, and a normal active bystander will want to help but they don’t know what to do. So, that’s what Until Help Arrives does,” said Sprouse.

Courses will be held virtually every month. The next in-person training is still to be determined.