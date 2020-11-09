Unlicensed dentist charged with sexual assualt can see more charges against him pending

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A unlicensed dentist charged with sexual assault back in March, could possibly face more charges.

47-year-old Juan Ramos Jacobe was arrested March 26th when the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office learned he had allegedly mildly sedated a female victim for dental work at his home and sexually assaulted her.

Jacobe was charged with six felonies and five misdemeanors—misdemeanor assault and battery, four counts of misdemeanor sexual assault, one count of felony object sexual penetration by force, two counts of felony performing an invasive procedure without a license, and three counts of felony practicing dentistry without a license.

Now Jacobe has two other charges pending against him for misdemeanor sexual assault and felony practicing unlicensed dentistry.

Court officials said the charges will head back to court on November 12th for a preliminary hearing. After that, all 10 of Jacobe’s charges will head to a grand jury in December for review. Jacobe remains in Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.