Unlicensed dentist accused by 6 victims of sexual assault, new charges filed

Video is from previous WDVM coverage on March 27, 2020.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child while he was performing dental work is now facing additional charges after five more victims came forward, police said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office said Juan Ramos Jacobe was charged Monday with one count of assault & battery, five counts of sexual assault, and five counts of practicing unlicensed dentistry, along with his original charges after he was arrested on March 26, 2020. Police said the first victim said she was mildly sedated when Ramos Jacobe was performing dental work on her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The sheriff’s office investigation revealed that Ramos Jacobe was “operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Road,” police said. He has allegedly been doing unlicensed dental work since 2016.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are concerned there may be additional victims who have not come forward. If you or your family member were a victim, you are asked to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.

