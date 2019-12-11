Unknown men tie up Tobacco Hut employee at gunpoint, rob store

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are searching for two suspects who allegedly held a Tobacco Hut employee at gunpoint and tied him up before stealing from the store.

Police say on Monday just after 5:00 in the evening, two men entered the store and approached the counter. One was armed and the other tied the employee’s hands and covered his head before they stole a large number of tobacco products and fled.

Police said the first suspect was a Hispanic male of unknown age and was described as 6’2”, 225 lbs with a heavy build; last seen wearing a gray and black fitted hat, black jacket, and jeans.

The other suspect police said is also a Hispanic male of unknown age, and described as 5’ 9″, 160 lbs with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

