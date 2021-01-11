United Way releases COVID-19 survey data

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley partnered with other regional United Way facilities to create a survey asking people in the Shenandoah Valley Region of Virginia how COVID-19 has impacted them.

Over 2,000 people responded to the survey. The survey considered ALICE households which are already one emergency away from a financial crisis. Key concerns amongst all survey respondents, regardless of where they live or how much they make, included contracting COVID-19, dealing with child care and education, as well as mental health issues.

According to the regional United Way organizations, the survey used convenience sampling and is not a representative sample of the regional population. However, the survey does give a greater perspective on issues faced by local households and communities.

More details about the survey statistics can be found on United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s website.