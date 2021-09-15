United Way of the NSV holds annual Day of Caring event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Dozens of volunteers participated in United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Annual Day of Caring. The volunteer day kicked off with a drive-through pep rally at Shenandoah University.

“Our usual kickoff has been brought outdoor and COVID-friendly as a drive-through party, and we have teams slow-rolling as you can see through the party getting their breakfast listening to the pep band we’ve got cheerleaders out bringing the party,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, senior director of advancement for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Lots of excitement as 41 teams of volunteers got ready to head out to various sites around the Northern Shenandoah Valley to help with over 100 service projects.

“Definitely with COVID and the pandemic in play we were looking at projects that were safe for our volunteers-outside or if you’re indoors you’re able to maintain social distancing and still be masked up we’re doing a lot of painting a lot of renovating there’s quite a few teams that will be doing ramp builds outside to help with the handicap,” said Beth Falu, chairwoman of United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s 2021 Day of Caring.

The annual event is a way to highlight the need for volunteerism in the community, especially during the pandemic.

“Our local non-profits have faced challenges that they’ve never seen before and we’re all about coming together bringing the people and the resources to help our local non-profits when they need us the most,” said Stine-Dolinar.