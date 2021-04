WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is giving out $60,000 of emergency food and shelter money to local agencies in Clarke and Shenandoah counties who provide emergency food, utility, or shelter services.

The money is through Phase 38 of the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Clarke County will receive a total of $12,240, and Shenandoah County will receive a total of $51,303.

Eligible agencies should apply by April 30.