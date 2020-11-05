United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley surpasses ALICE week goal

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley surpassed their monetary goal of $10,000 that they set for ALICE Awareness Week.

Forty-four donors brought in a total of $15,330. United Way originally planned to use the money to help 20 families across the region with emergency funds. With the extra money, United Way is now able to help 30 families.

Funds have already been distributed to some of the families. Four families were able to get into new homes using the money.