United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley holds charity auction

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is holding their 3rd annual online charity auction this week.

Money raised from the auction will help support the work of the United Way. Over 70 items and experiences are available to bid on, including beauty sets, wisdom teeth removal, and furniture. The auction ends on November 20th. So far, United Way has raised over $4,000 and hopes to raise at least $12,500.

To bid, you can click here.