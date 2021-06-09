United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley expands its Valley Assistance Network

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Assistance Network, an extension of United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is expanding to help more people.

Valley Assistance Network, a non-profit that helps people in crisis and located in Winchester, has helped over 4,000 families across the Northern Shenandoah Valley since it launched in 2017 and over 300 households in Shenandoah County.

“We want to be able to bring the help to where people are,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, Senior Director of Advancement for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

That’s why the network will now have a permanent extension office in Shenandoah County. The expansion has two main goals.

“First thing we want to do is try to develop a larger location where our partner agencies from the North and the South can have a space to serve other clients. Second thing we want to do is be able to launch a mobile Valley Assistance Network we want to go directly to the businesses into more rural parts of our community,” said Jennifer Hall, Director of Community Engagement with United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

It will give aid to other non-profits in the area that aim to help the community, like Faithworks, a nonprofit in Winchester that gets financial assistance from VAN.

“It does ease the stress on the nonprofits as well as the families that are looking for assistance,” said Sandi Webster, Director of Community Management and Operations at Faithworks.

Valley Assistance Network also has applications open for emergency rent and utility assistance specifically for Shenandoah County residents. You can apply by going to United Way’s website or by calling 540-773-3178.