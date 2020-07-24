United Way NSV releases ALICE report and Community Needs Assessment

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley released details about the area’s ALICE report and Community Needs Assessment, both reports analyzing hardship in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Many community members identify as ALICE, the acronym standing for asset limited, income constrained, employed. ALICE individuals and families are above the federal poverty line but don’t have extra money in savings and have low-paying jobs. The last ALICE report was released in 2017. The 2020 ALICE report revealed a decrease in poverty but an increase in ALICE.

“Typically, people who earn under the federal poverty level also qualify for social services, but many families are working sometimes they’re working two jobs. They no longer qualify for those services and so they now fall within that ALICE population,” said Nadine Pottinga President of the Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way.

The Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way is working to raise up ALICE families, using the data collected to further address community needs through four key areas: funding, advocacy, convening, and educating.

