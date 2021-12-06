United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley CEO Resigns

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Nadine M. Bullock-Pottinga, President and CEO of United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley has announced her plans to resign from her position with the organization.

Her resignation will become effective Dec. 31 after serving seven years as the organization’s President and CEO.

Bullock-Pottinga has accepted a position with a national Veteran serving organization and will start that position in the new year.

“Serving as president and CEO of United Way NSV has been a professional highlight of mine that I will always look upon fondly. It has been an honor to serve my community and work with staff and volunteers who are truly passionate about making the Northern Shenandoah Valley a better place to live for everyone. I’m really proud of all that we have accomplished together,” said Bullock-Pottinga.



The organization has named Dr. Cheryl Thompson-Stacy the Interim President/CEO until the

search committee can complete the work of filling the position.