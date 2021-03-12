United Way launches free tax filing service

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Valley Assistance Network, operating under United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, is helping people file their taxes for free.

People who make less than $57,000 a year are eligible to file their taxes through the virtual platform called MyFreeTaxes. The online program can be used at home, or people can use computers at United Way’s Our Health campus to access the system.

Valley Assistance Network is accepting appointments for the tax filing service now through May 1st. If you’re interested in signing up you can call 540-773-3178.