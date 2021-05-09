United Way in Alexandria donates 28 million masks nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — United Way in Alexandria is aiming to get kids back in school by donating millions of masks nationwide.

The initiative, called America’s Mask Challenge, is a partnership between United Way, Business Roundtable and CDC Foundation.

Thus far, the organization has donated 28 million masks to fifty states. Launched in December, the goal is to deliver the PPE to Title 1 schools.

Tolli Love from United Way says the hope is to get kids back to normal life in school, while also allowing parents to get back to work.



“It’s important for students and teachers to return safely by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and hand washing. This was one way in which we could contribute,” said Love.

Masks are provided through supporters of United Way. The ultimate goal is to distribute 200 million masks.