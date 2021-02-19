United Way holds their 75th annual meeting

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley held their 75th annual meeting to give out community awards and to discuss their fundraising efforts for the 2020 year.

United Way says they are still waiting for a few more campaigns to wrap up, but they expect to raise about the same amount of money that they raised last year and so far have raised over nine hundred thousand dollars. The money will be distributed to the community’s areas of need through United Way’s Impact Grant program.

United Way expects that their total at least a million dollars. The total will be announced at the end of their fiscal year in July.