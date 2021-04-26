United Way holding Bring the Basics drive

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Society of Emerging Leaders is holding a drive to collect items for people in need in the area.

The Bring the Basics drive will run from April 26th through May 26th. The drive aims to collect personal hygiene or household cleaning products like soap, laundry detergent, and shampoo. Many of those items aren’t covered by assistance programs like snap which is why United Way’s Society of Emerging Leaders decided to hold the drive.

“These things are hard to come by and are sometimes rather scarce in our pantries and in our other non-profit organizations and so these items like these toiletries cleaning supplies and linens they’re all going to go back to help the non-profits that really need them the most,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar Director of Marketing and Outreach at United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

You can get involved by purchasing items from united way’s Amazon and Walmart wish list, make a monetary donation, or create a team to collect items.