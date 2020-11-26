United Way helps families through CARES Act funding

Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has an update to CARES Act funding in the City of Winchester and Frederick County.

So far, United Way has spent $275,000 of the total $700,000 allocated to spend. This helped 124 families with rent and mortgage payments, and 162 households with utilities.

Applications for CARES Act funding close December 31.

More information can be found on United Way’s website.

