United Way distributes $655,000 to alleviate housing costs

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has been distributing CARES Act funding to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and finished distributing those funds at the end of December.

The funds were able to prevent 289 evictions and foreclosures and turn on over 500 different utilities for people living in Winchester and Frederick County. A total of $655,000 in CARES Act funding to people impacted by the pandemic.

If you’d like to donate money to united way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s COVID-19 relief fund, you can do so through their website.