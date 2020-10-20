United Way collecting data about COVID-19 impacts

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is teaming up with the producers of the ALICE report and the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County and Warren County Front Royal to collect information about how COVID-19 has impacted households across the region.

People will have the ability to fill out a survey, asking questions about how COVID-19 has affected their lives. United Way is hoping to collect information that will allow them to better serve the needs of the community. The survey will run through the end of the month.

You can fill out the survey here.