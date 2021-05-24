United Way announced Impact Grant Program money amount and recipients

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A total of 36 programs and non-profits across the Northern Shenandoah Valley will receive money from United Way’s Impact Grant Program. Over $500,000 will go to this year’s Impact Grant recipients.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that we are less than 1 percent down from the last year which just shows you that a lot of people just buckled up and gave and were really generous to us,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Senior Director of Advancement.

Over 60 volunteers sat on 9 panels to review 39 funding applications to choose the final list of recipients.

Over 60 volunteers sat on 9 panels to review 39 funding applications to choose the final list of recipients. Each chosen program and non-profit will be helping people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley in three key areas.

“The impact that it has locally is financial stability, health and wellness, as well as education,” Yolanda Barbier Gibson, board member for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, said.

Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area is just one of the impact grant recipients in the area of education. They say the money is important because it allows them to better serve the community’s needs and expand their services.

“It’s going to go directly to the students it’s not like we’re asking for overhead or salaries this is stuff that’s going to go straight towards making a difference for our mission,” said Andy Gail, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area Executive Director.

So far this year, United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has raised over 1 million dollars and will continue raising more money to aid community non-profits and programs.

The Impact Grants are chosen based on United Way’s Community Needs Assessment which addresses areas that need help in the NSV.