FALLS MILLS, Va. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine visited Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, April 18, 2022, to tour multiple places including an adult day center.

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly or P.A.C.E. center located in Falls Mills is an adult day center in Tazewell County taking over the older Falls Mills Elementary School. State and Bluefield officials welcomed Senator Kaine to the facility as he made his way through Southwest Virginia.

The center officially opened back in May of 2021 to senior citizens in the area.

Senator Kaine said it’s great there’s a place for senior citizens to meet old and new friends.

“The things about this falls mills pace center or other adult day center is it gives folks a way to come and be together with friends,” said Sen. Kaine (D).

Senator Kaine is on the HELP committee where he advocates for the commonwealth’s senior citizens and their caregivers. Two women at the day center are especially grateful for the senator’s contributions.

Linda Mitchem, who comes every week, said the center does wonders for her mental health.

“We’re just blessed on Thursday and Friday to be with everyone and we have a good time. Dee is a wonderful leader,” said Mitchem.

Facility leader Dedra Cox said the P.A.C.E. center helps its attendees talk about everything in their therapy sessions.

“Thank you. They’re good people. And you know we just work together, you know, and we have our chat session and we can talk about a lot of different things,” said Cox.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Beck said this center is all about helping local senior citizens. He said he wants this place to become a place where they can all help each other.

“Socialization is key. We really feel like that’s what we want to do, what we want to help. We want to eliminate the shut-in. We hoped to be a place where people can come together and join in fellowship and have a place they belong to,” said Beck.

The P.A.C.E. center is located on Angel Lane in Falls Mills.