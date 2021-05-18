United brings back more Dulles flights

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– United Airlines are adding hundreds of flights back to their July schedule, and resuming flights to Dulles Airport.

United is adding more than 400 daily flights. According to the airline it will be flying 80% of its U.S schedule, compared to flights pre pandemic. Dulles International Airport will also increase daily departures to 220 flights.

This includes a new service to Athens starting in July. With United being a dominant carrier at Dulles, United’s Vice Presidents Patrick Quayle said they’re starting to see customers travel internationally to reopened countries.