Unidos sends donations to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) —Following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Unidos Puerto Rico and Bahamas has made it their mission to help bring relief to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

“There’s enough supplies for thousands of people,” said Rafael Babylonia, CEO and founder of Unidos. “We’ve got construction material, generators, we’ve got clothes – 5,000 lbs. of new clothing that we’re sending.

Additionally, they are shipping out diapers, baby wipes, and other supplies for babies. Among the volunteers helping today were enthusiastic children who simply wanted to help others. They were joined by Sidney Collie, an Ambassador of the Bahamas.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see first hand the devastation which hurricane dorian did to the lives of those on the island of the Bahamas,” said Collie. “They have nothing left. But this is an excellent contribution to help them rebuild their lives.”

Although the donations are expected to make a significant impact in the bahamas, the unidos team and staff found an unexpected result of their volunteer efforts – the connection they established with communities in the Bahamas.

“Friendship. We established a friendship with the Bahamas people and the embassy,” said Babylonia. “And citizens getting together to help the country that had not been supported by other countries and we’re trying to put in work.”