Unidos sends donations to Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Hurricane Dorian hit in August, but the damage is far from repaired. Unidos, a nonprofit organization in Fairfax, is doing their part to make a difference.

26,000 pounds of donations have been given to Unidos for one reason, people want to help others. Rafael Babylonia says the effects of Dorian are so severe in the Bahamas, he had to do something about it.



“In August we thought that Dorain was going to hit Puerto Rico again, we prayed and said we have the supplies here and we’re going to Puerto Rico, but it happens that Puerto Rico was safe but it, unfortunately, hit the Bahamas,” said Babylonia, the CEO, and Founder of Unidos organization.



Seeing that there was a need for supplies in the Bahamas, Rafael and his team have been able to send generators, baby wipes, diapers, paper towels, food and clothing to those in need. His daughter is also very passionate about getting the supplies down to the Bahamas for those in need.



“When we saw that Hurricane Dorian hit our first response was that we need to move and help the Bahamas because they’re the ones that need help now,” says Heather Babylonia, who also volunteers for the Unidos organization.

Heather also says although they are making an impact, there is still lasting damage in the Bahamas that many people are unaware of.



“These donations are going to be useful. We’re not just sending things because of the hurricane, but because of its long term effects.”