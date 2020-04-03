Unemployment rates spike

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Unemployment rates are at an all-time high right now after government officials around the country shut down non-essential businesses.

A record number of 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus. According to a recent report from the US department of labor, Maryland has 83,536 claims, Virginia has 114,104 claims, West Virginia has 14,166 claims and DC has 14,868 claims.

“The longer that this goes on the more harm to small businesses, restaurants and large companies the longer it’s going to take the economy to return back to normal. People who are losing their jobs right now because of the short term crisis are really justified in worrying that there may not be a job to go back to if this extends for a longer period of time,” said Jonathan Abraham, Marymount University’s Dean of Business and Technology.

The largest rise in unemployment claims is Pennsylvania with over 300,000 claims and growing.