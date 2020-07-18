Underground gallery’s July exhibit focuses on the beauty of nature

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A local Arlington art gallery is featuring a wide range of pieces for its July exhibit. Gallery Underground is located in City Lights, Arlington nestled between shops and restaurants. It’s a hidden gem with changing exhibits monthly.

This gallery may be located underground, but it’s showcasing the contrast of lightness and darkness during these trying times.

Deputy Director Steena Fulmer says art can be healing and help deal with times of crisis, as it provides an escape.

“A lot of us made artwork based on the limited amount of things we could do. Be at home, go outside into our yards, or places we wanted to go see once this pandemic was over and that was the inspiration for the contrast show,” said Fulmer.

Many of the pieces in the exhibit are nature-oriented, focusing on the beauty of nature and the outdoors.

The exhibit will be open for the remainder of the month.

