Under budget and ahead of schedule, Carlin Springs Road Bridge is complete

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — It was once showing the greatest deterioration out of any county-owned bridge. Now, its remodel may be called one of Arlington’s most efficient and cost-effective projects.

Arlington County employees and officials from V-DOT celebrated Carlin Springs Road Bridge’s remodel on Tuesday. The bridge was under construction since November of 2017.

With V-DOT state funding, federal funding, and local contributions, the $6.1 million project was finished $1 million under budget; four months earlier than anticipated.

“The bridge only got about four feet wider, and yet we came out with much better sidewalks, bike lanes, and still accommodated all of the traffic,” said Arlington Transportation Director Dennis Leach.

While the bridge is complete, contractors are adding the finishing touches, including landscaping and installing street lights for the bridge and the George Mason Dr. interchange.