Unconfirmed report of coronavirus at George Mason University

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — George Mason University is warning the community of an unconfirmed report of a student potentially sick with the coronavirus. The student recently returned from China and is exhibiting symptoms, but it is not a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed three Virginia residents are exhibiting symptoms and that they are working with the CDC to complete testing as quickly as possible.

In a letter sent out on Sunday, the university advised students to practice good hygiene. Students who have visited China recently are advised to visit a doctor if they run a fever, are coughing or are having trouble breathing.