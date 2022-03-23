FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The people of Ukraine are now receiving help from their neighbors in Northern Virginia.

Residents can now donate items across Northern Virginia to the people of Ukraine.

“We are asking people throughout Northern Virginia, in all of our jurisdictions, to donate new and gently used coats, new blankets, new pairs of socks, including heavy socks and new pairs of gloves,” said Jeff McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Residents can now donate gently used clothing items at 34 drop-off locations in Northern Virginia for refugees of Ukraine.

“We are all coming together as a region because we are horrified at what’s going on in Ukraine right now. We all feel like we have to do something,” said Libby Garvey, Arlington County Board member.

Local leaders from throughout the area said people need to take action.

“Thoughts and prayers are great and needed, but putting actions behind those thoughts and prayers, that’s where we show up the best, especially here in Northern Virginia,” said Michelle Davis-Younger, Manassas mayor.

Residents have until April 15 to make donations before the donations are transported to Poland and Ukraine on the 18th.

For more information on donation locations, visit www.novaregion.org.