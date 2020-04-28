Uber driver abducted, nearly robbed at gunpoint in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — An Uber driver was abducted at gunpoint and almost robbed in Woodbridge around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Prince William County Police Department said.

The 55-year-old victim told police that he picked up a passenger, who then showed a firearm and forced him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. On their way to the ATM, the victim saw a marked police car in the area of Dale Blvd and Benita Fitzgerald Dr and parked in front of it. Police said the suspect fled on foot before he could actually rob the victim.

The officer in the car was off-duty, but reported the incident after the victim approached and told the officer what happened. A police K9 and Fairfax County police helicopter were used to try to find the suspect, but he could not be found

The victim described the suspect as: A black male, approximately 18 years old, 5’8”, 160lbs., with a medium build. Last seen wearing a black puffy-style jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue surgical mask, clear latex-style gloves and dark-colored pants.