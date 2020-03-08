U.S. Marine tested positive for coronavirus

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We will be staying in close touch with state officials on the frontlines, and we are prepared to act if it is determined that additional federal resources are needed to respond to the spread of this virus.” U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols.