U.S. DOT grants Manassas Regional Airport $3.5M for rehab work

Both fixes, which are required on an average of every 20 years, will bring in more revenue to the Commonwealth’s busiest general aviation airport.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $23.2 million in federal funding to 11 Virginia airports to execute infrastructure improvement projects. The Manassas Regional Airport will receive $3.5 million for the construction of taxiway and runway rehabilitation.

Airport Director Juan Rivera says the grant will fund two projects: a new taxiway and taxi lane on the southeast end of the airport, and rehab on the short runway. Both fixes, which are required on an average of every 20 years, will bring in more revenue to the Commonwealth’s busiest general aviation airport.

“This airport generates $275 million to the local economy,” said Rivera. “That includes Prince William County, the City of Manassas, Manassas Park, and parts of Fairfax.”

Washington Dulles International Airport received over $800,000 and the Leesburg Executive Airport was granted $205,000.