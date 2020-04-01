U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercept drug shipment headed to the Nation’s capital

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport recovered a large amount of khat.

Officials say khat is typically grown in East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and is chewed for its stimulant effect. According to officials, the amount of khat recovered has a street value of about $20,000.

CBP officers inspected a shipment from Lagos, Nigeria manifested as clothes and dried Camellia Sinensis, which is an organic green tea leaf. Officers opened the shipment to find three boxes that contained dried leaves concealed in silver bags and black plastic bags.

“Customs and Border Protection is deeply engaged in our nation’s whole-of-government response to the serious coronavirus pandemic; however, we remain ever vigilant to conduct our traditional law enforcement missions, including narcotics interdiction,” said Javier Cortes, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington D.C.

“CBP officers remain steadfast in our duty to protect our communities while hitting back at transnational criminal organizations that thrive on the sale of illicit narcotics to fund their other nefarious businesses,” Cortes said.

