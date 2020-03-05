Tysons Partnership, Fairfax County celebrate 10-year transformation of Tysons

The Tysons Partnership is a group of community stakeholders that works with developers to be sure their plans align with the Comprehensive Plan’s goals

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the Tysons Partnership celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Comprehensive Plan to transform the area into a walkable, green urban center by 2050.

The Tysons Partnership is a group of community stakeholders that works with developers to be sure their plans align with the Comprehensive Plan’s goals, like land-use policy, marketing, and transportation.

“Not only is Fairfax County the economic driver of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we know that statistically, 22 percent of all revenue going into Virginia comes from just Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay. “We know that Tysons Corner is the economic driver of the county so there’s a lot of eyes on us to make sure that this experiment that we’ve entered into works.”

The plan was designed to align with the opening of a Tysons Metro station in 2014. By 2050, the Tysons Partnership hopes Tysons will serve as Fairfax County’s “downtown,” with walkable and bikeable options to the bus or Metro.

So far, Tysons has 9 million square feet of new development, and more than two miles of additional sidewalks and bike lanes. The plan will eventually employ about 100 million people and house about 100 thousand residents by 2050.