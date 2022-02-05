Tysons Corner Center celebrates Lunar New Year

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Tysons Corner Center is opening its doors to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the public.

The event took place in the heart of Tysons Corner Center to celebrate the year of the tiger.

“We’ve partnered with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce to bring in some really exciting local performance groups today to really support the community,” said Lindsay Petak, Senior Marketing Manager, Tysons Corner Center.

The event included various performances such as the Lion Dance, Ethnic Chinese dances, Chinese Fusion Jazz, and more.

Organizers say events like this allow the public to celebrate their cultures and traditions proudly.

“Over 20 percent of the population here are Asians, and I think it’s wonderful that Tysons Corner Center made it a special event and celebrate events that celebrate the community,” said Cindy Shao, Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

Lunar New Year celebrations began on Feb. 1.