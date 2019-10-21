Two victims stabbed in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred on Friday at the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge.

25-year-old Javier Mauricio Molina was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing an 8-year-old child, identified as his daughter.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the accused carrying the child, who was covered in blood. Officers separated the accused from the child. While treating the child, officers learned of a second victim inside the family’s apartment, identified as the child’s mother.

Both victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries where they remain hospitalized.