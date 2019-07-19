Two suspects wanted in Stephens City home invasion

The suspects allegedly stole at least two firearms from the victim

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two male suspects after deputies say the men broke into a Stephens City home early Friday morning.

Deputies say around 4:45 a.m, they received a call about a home invasion on the 800 block of Plymouth Street. Two men allegedly forced their way into a woman’s home, struck her repeatedly with a blunt object, and then stole at least two firearms from the house.

The victim was not seriously injured during the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.