Two suspects charged in 7-Eleven robbery

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office has charged two suspects in connection to a robbery that took place Friday.

27-year-old Marvin Garcia-Dominguez and 29-year-old Carlos Centeno-Torres have been charged with robbery and abduction, however, Centeno-Torres was charged with robbery, abduction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Officials have traced the two to a similar robbery that happened in Herndon on December 2nd.

Garcia-Dominguez and Centeno-Centeno entered the 7-Eleven on Cascades Parkway around 1:10 am on December 4th according to officials and walked around the store for a bit. One of the suspects then pushed an employee behind the counter and pepper-sprayed him demanding to open the register and remove cash.

Both Garcia-Dominguez and Centeno-Torres are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

