Two suspects charged for robbery at CVS pharmacy, Manassas police search for third suspect

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Two men have been charged for a robbery that happened at a CVS Pharmacy Thursday morning. The Manassas City Police Department is searching for a third suspect involved in the incident.

Terrance Branham has been charged with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit along with giving a fake id to police. Floyd Neal has been charged with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and identity theft, according to police.

This comes about after Branham and Neal robbed the CVS forcing victims inside the store to the ground. According to officials, both men implied they had a weapon. Branham and Neal were arrested when police arrived, but a third suspect is believed to be involved, who sped off out of the parking lot in a dark blue Mercedes with Maryland tags.

Lieutenant Chris Shields, Manassas City Police Department said, “The victims inside reported various degrees of assault, some of it was quite violent. There weren’t any significant injuries reported by the victims, which is fortunate. The suspects did threaten at least one person inside the store with a firearm allegedly saying there were going to shoot them if they didn’t comply.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime solvers tip line at 703-330-0330.