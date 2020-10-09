Two Nova men plead guilty to $1.1 million fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA Va. (WDVM) — Two Northern Virginia locals have pleaded guilty to a $1.1 million fraud scheme where they tricked victims into purchasing gift cards.

Shouming Sun, 41. Yuchen Zhang, 23

Yuchen Zhang, 23, from Manassas, and Shouming Sun, 41, form Herndon falsely claimed to be from the Internal Revenue Service or employees for a financial institution. The men falsely told victims they were entitled to money or they threatened the victim’s personal information would be compromised by criminals. Zhang and Sun then tricked victims into purchasing gift cards.

Once the gift cards were purchased, the men stole the redemption codes and bought goods for themselves.

On Wednesday, Sun was sentenced to seven months in prison. Zhang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He will be sentenced in February and faces up to 20 years in prison.