Two motorcyclists charged following fatal crash

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Two men were charged with reckless driving following a motorcycle drag race crash in Mount Vernon, leaving one man dead.

The incident occurred on March 13 when three motorcyclists accelerated from a green light on Richmond Highway. The motorcyclists attempted to pass a car as they were headed westbound. One of the motorcyclists, Travis West, hit the car then collided with a Fairfax County Connector bus, causing both the bus and his motorcycle to catch fire. West later died at the hospital.

Another motorcyclist, Joseph Martinez, lost control, causing his motorcycle to fall on its side and slide to a stop. He was also treated at the hospital but did not succumb to his injuries.

The third motorcyclist, Steven Burch, was left uninjured.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed excessive speed caused the crash.

Martinez and Burch will head to court in May.