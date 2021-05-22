Two metro stations to reopen after months of renovations

GREATER DMV AREA (WDVM) — Two metro stations in Virginia and Maryland are reopening just in time for Memorial Day.

The metro will be reopening the station at Arlington National Cemetery station in Virginia, as well as the Addison Road station in Maryland. Commuters will be able to ride the metro at these locations beginning Sunday.

The reopenings come after three months of repairs to rebuild the platform and provide upgrades to the locations.

This marks the completion of all 12 stations scheduled for platform reconstruction in Virginia, and the first station to undergo renovations in Maryland as part of the metro’s Platform Improvement Project.

The next phase of the program will begin on May 29th, when four Green and Yellow line stations will close through September 6th. More information on the station closures and improvement project can be read here.

