Two men shot at Fairfax County gun range

LORTON, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Police continue to investigate a shooting yesterday that left two men injured.
Police responded to the Sharpshooter Range in Lorton for reports of a shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on November 11. Officials say two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
As of now police do not know what happened leading up to a shooting.
“A preliminary investigation reveals that the scene is believed to be contained to a single car in the parking lot,” Sergeant Tara Gerhard said. “We’re still working to determine the relationship between the men, the detectives are still interviewing witnesses and what led up to the shooting.”
Officials said in a tweet both men are still hospitalized at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
