Two men charged with murder in Chantilly shooting

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Two men have been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Brian Constanza-Campos that happened in a Chantilly Shopping Center in May.

A dead body was exposed in the middle of the shopping center but the family of Constanza can now get the answers they deserve after police charge his killers.

29-year-old Navarro Escobar and 43-year-old Rigoberto Hernandez have been charged with second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the deadly shooing of Constanza-Campos that happened in the early morning hours of May 7th the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Drive.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said this is the 10th homicide they’ve seen this year within the county. With assistance from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on this case, detectives said although Escobar and Rodriguez have been charged, it’s still an active investigation.

Kevin Davis, Chief of Fairfax County Police said, “26-year-old Brian Campos had no criminal history, a hardworking man, was shot several times and killed in the middle of the night in a middle of a parking lot and left for dead. We filed criminal charges against Wilson Navarro Escobar, 29 years old, and Rigoberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 43 years old.”

Rodriguez-Hernandez is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, and Escobar is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have seen someone leave the scene is asked to call Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and anonymous tipsters are eligible for $100 to $1,000 cash rewards.