Two men charged with murder after missing man found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two men are behind bars Wednesday after a missing man was found dead in Fairfax county.

One of the men is 20-year-old Joel Sarabia. Detectives learned that Ahmed Ebrahim was reported missing by his family and was last seen on Jan. 15, leaving a friend’s house.

Detectives found his car a few days later and noticed blood in the car. Then, on Jan. 20, detectives learned that Sarabia, the suspect, was driving Ebrahim’s car after he went missing. They later found out that the two knew each other.

Sarabia and the minor were planning on robbing Ebrahim and shooting him in the chest while he was still in his car. Sarabia and the minor then disposed of the body in a dumpster. The minor was charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a dead body, and Sarabia was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and other related charges. This is the second homicide reported in Fairfax County this year.