Two men arrested for sexual assault at Alexandria Wingstop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) –Detectives in Fairfax County have arrested two men in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl that happened in May.

Police charged Andrew Collins, 22, with animate object penetration and Kevin Caldwell, 21, with forcible sodomy.

The alleged incident happened on May 16 at a Wingstop restaurant located on the 8700 block of Cooper Road. Sex crime detectives believe the girl encountered two men inside the restaurant.

“She was inside the restaurant and she was sexually assaulted out of public view in the restaurant possibly at two locations within the restaurant,” Lt. Rex Pagerie with the Fairfax County Police Department said.

It is unclear if either of the men was employed at Wingstop. Both men are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.