Two men arrested for 7-Eleven robberies

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police have arrested two men in connection to a series of robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout northern Virginia.

25-year-old Kelly Smith and 29-year-old Terrell Tapscott are charged for two robberies in Fairfax county.

According to officials, the robberies took place on Dec. 6 at a store on Blake lane in Fairfax and on Dec. 11 on old dominion drive in Mclean.

Police were able to locate the men and arrest them separately.

Officers believe the suspects are responsible for other robberies in the surrounding area. Police ask if you have any information to call them.