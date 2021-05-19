Two men arrested, charged in string of burglaries in Loudoun County

Two men have been arrested in relation to a string of burglaries in the county.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two men are in custody in relation to a series of burglaries in Loudoun County.

Zakariah H. Sudi, 20, of Falls Church, VA, and Kevin E. Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill, MD have been charged with burglary, destruction of property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say Sudi was also charged with obstruction of justice, and Valle was charged with false identification to law enforcement.

On May 18 at 4 a.m., Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office officers responded to the 22400 block of Enterprise Street in Sterling for a reported burglary at Sterling Smoke and Vape Store. The suspects entered the store and stole a cash register drawer.

During the search, police learned the Delhi Bazaar on Ice Rink Plaza in Ashburn was also forcibly entered and cash stolen during the morning hours.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, deputies found the suspects and took them into custody.

LCSO detectives are investigating to see if commercial burglaries in Western Loudoun and Leesburg reported on May 17 are related.

Sudi and Valle are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.