Two men arrested after a malicious wounding in Sterling

Deputies said an altercation between several people started inside of a restaurant

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– A 23 year-old man has been arrested following a malicious wounding.

23-year-old Yasser Almusawi has been charged with malicious wounding, assault, battery and hit and run, police said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s arrived to the 4600 block of Potomac Run Plaza and said an altercation between several people started inside of a restaurant and continued into the parking lot.

Almusawi allegedly struck a victim with the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim has

serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second person was also arrested, police said.