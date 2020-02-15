Two men arrested after a malicious wounding in Sterling

Virginia

Deputies said an altercation between several people started inside of a restaurant

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– A 23 year-old man has been arrested following a malicious wounding.

23-year-old Yasser Almusawi has been charged with malicious wounding, assault, battery and hit and run, police said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s arrived to the 4600 block of Potomac Run Plaza and said an altercation between several people started inside of a restaurant and continued into the parking lot.

Almusawi allegedly struck a victim with the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim has
serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second person was also arrested, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories