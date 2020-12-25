Two Loudoun law firms partner to donate gifts to children in need

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Many children in Loudoun will have a gift to open this year and it’s all thanks to two local law firms who made it happen.

Gifts ready to be passed out.

Courtesy: Ampersand Food Project

Recently, WDVM reported on the Ampersand Pantry Project, founded by Loudoun County attorney Peter Burnett to provide free lunches, diapers, dog food and more to families impacted by the pandemic.

This week, the Burnett and Williams law firm partnered with Dunlap, Bennett and Ludwig to provide Christmas presents to children in need.

Families who had been visiting the Ampersand Food Pantry responded to a flyer asking if they needed help over the holidays. The law firms expressed the response was overwhelming, leading them to organize a drive where families could pull up and collect gifts for their children.

Cars lining up outside Ampersand Food Project.

Courtesy: Ampersand Food Project

“Sitting there and seeing how grateful these folks are and what a jam they are in, really makes you feel good about what you’re doing, makes you feel pretty lucky that we have our own houses to go home to,” said Burnett.

The families expressed gratitude and appreciation for the efforts to help them.

“Thank you’s and bless you’s were in abundant supply, I’ll tell you that. We had some folks that were literally crying with gratitude, it was spectacular, and they’re telling us if it wouldn’t have been for what you’re doing here, not much Christmas for my child,” expressed Burnett.

This Christmas, the pantry saw people from all walks of life who have been impacted by the virus and needed a little extra help.

“It’s touched everyone across all sectors of society and it’s kind of shocking to see people crying and how thankful. It is its own reward, it’s fantastic,” stated Tom Dunlap.

Local businesses stepped up donating warm socks, gift cards for groceries and more.

“We had one business that took 25 kids, give us 25 kids to shop for. United Bank, which I think spent around $6,000 on presents for all of these kids. They bought blankets for all of the families,” said Burnett.

The Ampersand Pantry is open seven days a week, serving local families in need. If you’re interested in learning more, click here. The GoFundMe page can be found here.